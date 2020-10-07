Highlights: Rajan said, what does the government mean by ‘Self-reliant India’

Former Reserve Bank Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday that the government’s ‘self-reliant India campaign should not result in protectionism’. He said that such policies were adopted earlier but did not show any benefit. Rajan said that he is not yet clear what the government means by ‘self-sufficient India’. If it is about creating an environment for production, then it is like introducing the ‘Make in India’ initiative in a new way.

He said, “If it is about protectionism, then unfortunately India recently increased the tariff, then I think there is no point in taking that path because we have tried it earlier.” The former RBI governor said, “Earlier we had license permit regime.” That method of protectionism was problematic. He made some companies prosper while it caused poverty for many of us. ‘

India needs a global manufacturing system

Rajan said this while addressing the online program of the Economic Research Institute, ICRIER. Currently, Professor Rajan of the University of Chicago said that India needs a global manufacturing system and this means access to cheap imports for the country’s manufacturers. This actually forms the basis for strong exports.

He said, ‘So overall we need to create infrastructure, logistic support etc. to be a part of the global supply system. But we should not start a duty war because we know it is of no use. Many countries have tried in this direction. Rajan also said that India needs to work hard in the education sector. We can provide education to various countries.