Dhe former RAF terrorist Daniela Klette lived in her one-room apartment in Berlin-Kreuzberg without a rental agreement. There was also no approved subletting, a spokesman for the Wohnungsbaugesellschaft Mitte (WBM) announced on Wednesday. Therefore, the WBM did not know that the wanted terrorist lived in the building on Sebastianstrasse. The “BZ” had previously reported. The actual tenant of the apartment must expect consequences, said the WBM spokesman. But he didn't give any details. This also applied to information about the rental agreement or who paid the rent in previous years. The spokesman referred to data protection.

Klette lived unnoticed in the middle of Kreuzberg for almost 20 years

The 65-year-old Klette was arrested on February 26th in her apartment in Kreuzberg. She is said to have lived there for around 20 years. When the police searched the approximately 40 square meter social apartment, they found, among other things, a grenade and explosives. “Extensive” operational measures were also underway on Wednesday, said a spokeswoman for the Lower Saxony State Criminal Police Office. These affect the building, but also the garden. She did not provide any further details.

According to media reports, the apartment was rented from a previous resident. It is not known whether he knew Klette's identity. According to the “BZ” report, the man’s current place of residence is unknown.

Together with the former RAF terrorists Burkhard Garweg (55) and Ernst-Volker Staub (69), Klette went into hiding more than 30 years ago. All three belonged to the so-called third generation of the left-wing extremist terrorist organization Red Army Faction, which carried out numerous attacks and killed people until 1991. In 1998 the RAF declared itself dissolved.

The police are looking for more RAF terrorists

Burdock, Staub and Garweg are wanted on suspicion of involvement in terrorist attacks. They are also said to have robbed money transporters and supermarkets in Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia between 1999 and 2016 to obtain money. They are also accused of attempted murder because there was a shooting.







After Klette's arrest, the search for the two men continues. In this context, there have been several searches in Berlin in the past few days. So far, information about the wanted former RAF terrorists has not led to their arrest.



A wanted poster from the Lower Saxony State Criminal Police Office shows the suspected former RAF terrorist Burkhard Garweg on a digital display board in the city center. After the arrest of the suspected ex-RAF terrorist Klette, the police are continuing the search for other RAF members.

Image: dpa



According to “Spiegel”, the police searched a woman’s apartment in Berlin-Friedrichshain on Monday. According to the media report, the suspected ex-RAF terrorist Burkhard Garweg is said to have looked after an elderly woman in the apartment. The investigators also assume that he repeatedly visited the woman in her apartment. Garweg is said to have gone shopping for the woman under the code name Martin, her neighbors report. It is unclear whether he received any money for this.

The ex-RAF terrorist is said to have briefly had a key to the woman's apartment while she was in the hospital. Nobody recognized him. No suspicious person was found in the apartment during a police operation on Monday morning.