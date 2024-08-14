Home policy

From: Franziska Schwarz

The fugitive former RAF terrorist Burkhard Garweg remained missing for years. He is now said to have been arrested.

Berlin – The police are still searching intensively for the two former RAF members Ernst-Volker Staub and Burkhard Garweg. Now, following a tip-off from the public, one person is being checked. The operation on Tuesday (13 August) at Spandau station was carried out jointly with the federal police, said a spokeswoman for the Lower Saxony State Office of Criminal Investigation (LKA), according to the news agency dpa.

The identification of the person is currently underway. The spokeswoman could not say how long this will take. According to information from Picture It is said to be Garweg. The tabloid newspaper had previously reported that an eyewitness had witnessed the arrest. However, he was initially thought to be Ernst-Volker Staub.

Third generation of the RAF: Investigations against Staub, Garweg and Klette

Since 2015, the Verden public prosecutor’s office has been investigating Garweg, Staub and Daniela Klette for attempted murder and attempted and completed aggravated robbery in several cases. Klette was arrested in Berlin-Kreuzberg at the end of February 2024, and the search for Staub is still ongoing.

They belonged to the so-called third generation of the left-wing extremist Red Army Faction (RAF). In 1998, the RAF, which had killed more than 30 people, declared itself disbanded.

Former RAF terrorists are said to have stolen millions in raids

In the Berlin apartment of the former terrorist Klette, investigators seized several thousand items of evidence such as weapons, ammunition and money. Among other things, they found a Polish assault rifle, a Czech submachine gun and a deceptively realistic-looking bazooka.

Investigators assume that Klette and her accomplices used these weapons and dummies in robberies. They are said to have stolen around 2.7 million euros. According to earlier information, Klette, Staub and Garweg are said to be responsible for crimes in Stuhr, Wolfsburg, Hildesheim, Cremlingen, Bochum and Duisburg. (frs with dpa)