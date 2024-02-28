Historic arrest of the former red terrorist in Germany





The former RAF terrorist, Daniela Klette65, was arrested in Berlin while she was inside an apartment in a seven-story building along Sebastianstrasse in the Kreuzberg neighborhood not far from where the border between West Berlin and East Berlin. The woman, a member of the 'Rote Armee Fraktion' ('Red Army', disbanded in 1998), according to the website of the German weekly 'Der Spiegel', was in possession of an Italian passport through which she was identified. The operation that led to the arrest dates back to yesterday but the news was made known today. It appears that there were ammunition inside the apartment. “We have arrested Ms. Klette,” said Verden's chief prosecutor, Koray Freudenberg. The Lower Saxony city prosecutor's office investigated Klette and the other two ex-terrorists Burkhard Garweg and Ernst-Volker Staub for attempted murder and several serious robberies attempted and carried out between 1999 and 2016. The three, who have been on the run for over 30 years, they would have tried to finance their clandestine life with robberies.

Klette, the only woman labeled “dangerous” on Europol's wanted list, was arrested on Monday in the German capital on charges of attempted murder and several serious robberies between 1999 and 2016, a spokesman for the German prosecutor's office said. Verden. She did not resist during capture in an apartment in the Kreuzberg district after being identified by fingerprints, Hanover Police Chief Friedo de Vries said. In the apartment, police found two pistol magazines and cartridges, de Vries said. Daniela Behrens, Interior Minister of Lower Saxony, called the arrest a “milestone in German criminal history”. According to the Bild Klette newspaper he had been hiding in Berlin for 20 years. Neighbors said that her name was Claudia, she had a partner more or less her age and a dog. The RAF emerged from the radicalized fringe of the 1960s student protest movement. Named the Baader Meinhof gang after two of its early leaders, Andreas Baader and Ulrike Meinhof, the group took up arms against what they saw as American imperialism and a “fascist” German state that was still full of former Nazis. At the height of its notoriety in 1977, the group shot dead the head of a German bank and kidnapped and killed industrialist Hanns Martin Schleyer, a former SS officer. Palestinians with ties to the gang also hijacked a Lufthansa airliner.

Although the so-called German Autumn of 1977 marked the beginning of a long period of decline for the RAF, the group continued to operate for another two decades. Staub, Garweg and Klette, alleged members of the so-called “third generation” RAF active in the 1980s and 1990s, are the prime suspects in a 1993 bomb attack on a prison under construction in the German state of Hesse. Five members of the RAF climbed the prison walls, got the better of the guards who they tied up and locked in a van, then triggered explosions that caused material damage worth around 600 thousand euros. The so-called third generation is also responsible for the attack on former Deutsche Bank head Alfred Herrhausen and attacks on American military facilities in Germany. Klette is also believed to have been involved in an RAF attack on the US embassy in Bonn, the German capital at the time, in 1991.

Klette and his two accomplices are suspected, among other things, of being responsible for the failed robbery of an armored car in 2016 near the northern city of Bremen.

The ambush failed: armed with AK-47s and a grenade launcher they opened fire but escaped without loot because the guards locked inside the armored vehicle carrying around a million euros resisted the assault. The prosecutor Clemens Eimterbaeumer he said “further investigations” will be necessary to establish whether there are links between Klette and the other wanted men. Just ten days ago the alarm was raised in Wuppertal when a man on a regional train was mistaken for the fugitive Staub.

Not just Raf, the map of red terrorism in Europe

Many far-left activist groups were active in Europe in the 1970s and 1980s. Germany – The RAF, known as the “Baader-Meinhof Gang”, after its founders Andreas Baader and Ulrike Meinhof, killed around thirty people between 1971 and 1991, before disbanding in 1998. The arrest in 1972 of several members of the group, including its founders, triggered several actions for their release. Among the operations attributed to the RAF are the assassination of the industrialist Hanns-Martin Schleyer in 1977 (he was found dead in France a month after his kidnapping in Germany), the hijacking of a Lufthansa flight bound for Mogadishu by a allied organization, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The plane's commander was shot dead and the hostages freed during a blitz by German leatherheads. A few hours later, three RAF men, including Andreas Baader, were found dead in prison. The investigation concluded that it was suicide. The group, which has links to Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, alias “Carlos”, a figure of “anti-imperialist” terrorism of the time, continued the attacks, killing in 1986 a high official of the Foreign Ministry, Gerold von Braunmuehl, and the president of Deutsche Bank, Alfred Herrhausen, in 1989.

– France – Action Directe, of Marxist-Leninist persuasion, claimed or were attributed to almost 80 attacks between its creation in 1979 and its dismantling in 1987. The group, allied with the RAF, assassinated the engineer Ren Audran on 25 January 1985 and Renault CEO George Besse on 17 November 1986. On 21 February 1987, the arrest of its four main members sounded the death knell for the organisation.

– Spain – The October 1 Antifascist Resistance Groups (Grapo) were created in 1975, shortly before the death of the Spanish dictator Francisco Franco. This movement, which claims to have a Marxist ideology, is accused of a thousand violent actions between 1975 and 2003, including 80 murders or bombings. One of the most serious attacks killed eight people in 1979 in a Madrid restaurant. The Grapos are also responsible for several kidnappings. In June 2007, the Civil Guard announced that it had dismantled “the last operational command” of the Grapo by arresting its six members in Barcelona.

– Greece – The “November 17” organization, which takes its name from the revolt of Greek students against the dictatorship of the colonels which was bloodily repressed on November 17, 1973, appeared in December 1975 with the assassination of the head of the CIA section in Greece, Richard Welch .