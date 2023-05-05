Enrique Tarrio and 3 more members of the Proud Boys tried to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in 2021

The former leader of the US extremist group Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, and 3 other members were found guilty by a jury in Washington, DC this Thursday (May 4, 2023). they were accused and for planning the invasion of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The sentence can reach 20 years in prison. The information is from AP.

In addition to the former leader, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl were also on trial. The invasion of the headquarters of the US Legislature was aimed at preventing the certification of US President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020. election. The defense claims that the group was used by Donald Trump.

“These were the words of Donald Trump. It was his motivation. It was his anger that caused the 6th of January in his beautiful and amazing city.”said defense attorney Nayib Hassan during the trial.

Tarrio was not present during the invasion of the Capitol. He had been arrested 2 days earlier for setting fire to a sign for the campaign against racial violence “Black Lives Matter” (Vidas Negras Importam). However, the jury affirms that he led and masterminded the attack.

Members of the extremist group were also found guilty of a range of lesser crimes, including obstruction of Congress, civil disorder and destruction of government property.

Invasion of the Capitol

Supporters of former US President Donald Trump broke through the police barrier and invaded the US House and Senate premises on the day that congressmen certified Biden’s victory.

More than 100 police officers were injured – some hit with their own weapons, others with flag poles and fire extinguishers. Nearly 135 Capitol security officers have resigned or retired-a 69% increase over 2020. The riot was the worst attack on the building since 1814, when a British invasion set fire to part of the structure.