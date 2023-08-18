State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine accuses former Rada deputy from OPFJ Kivu of propagating war

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) of Ukraine has filed another charge against Ilya Kiva, a former member of the Verkhovna Rada of the country from the Opposition Platform – For Life (OPZZH) party. This time, politics is charged with propaganda for war and calls for the overthrow of the constitutional order, the SBI said in a statement. Telegram.

“Ilya Kiva, in his numerous publications, created for the public the image of an enemy from the current Ukrainian government, which must be restrained from aggression,” the SBI said.

According to the agency, Kiva whipped up anti-government sentiments in Ukrainian society, and also incited the Ukrainian audience against Ukrainian citizens supporting the government.

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) accused a blogger who participated in the defense of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra from capture by Ukrainian security forces of supporting Russia. The SBU claims that Victoria Kokhanovskaya allegedly provoked clashes between the police and protesters, and also incited inter-religious hatred.