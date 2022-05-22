Van Dijk left the House of Representatives in February after accusations of transgressive behavior in the private sphere. But after Lilianne Ploumen resigned as Member of Parliament and political leader, he was the first eligible to take the vacant seat. He had until May 24 to decide.

Against NRC Van Dijk indicates that he is waiving a return because an external investigation into the allegations against him has not yet been completed. “I regret not keeping my seat then. Then the investigation might have been completed more quickly,” the newspaper quotes the PvdA member as saying.

Van Dijk says he has not considered returning as an independent Member of Parliament. ,,I will never be the twenty-first faction. That’s not how I’m put together. I only want to represent social democracy and for that I need the group.”

The new party leader of the PvdA in the House of Representatives Attje Kuiken says that he respects Van Dijk’s decision. See also Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization in Ukraine

Watch our most viewed news videos in the playlist below:

#PvdA #Gijs #van #Dijk #renounces #return