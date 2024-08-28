Home policy

From: Paul Luka Schneider

Press Split

Ukraine’s Kursk advance continues. As does the Ukraine war as a whole. This is driving a former Putin friend on Russian state TV up the wall.

Moscow – The Kursk advance heats up the Ukraine War Tempers continue to flare. In Russia at least. While the aggressor is storming the Donbass in eastern Ukraine, the situation for Ukraine in the Russian border region of Kursk looks almost brilliant.

The Ukrainian military recently declared that it controlled around 100 settlements and an area of ​​almost 1,300 square kilometers. They are also said to have captured 600 Russian soldiers. All these losses led Russia to relocate around 30,000 soldiers to the new, internal front region.

Former Putin friend is shocked after Kursk attack

The Kursk advance in the Ukraine war has given rise to criticism of ruler Vladimir Putin in Russia. This is now even being expressed on propagandistic state TV. (Photo montage) © IMAGO / SNA, IMAGO / Russian Look

However, the fact that Ukraine has now managed to keep the Russian border region on tenterhooks for three weeks after the surprise offensive is something that many in Russia are not happy about. Residents attested to chaotic conditions in the region at the beginning of the Kursk offensive. The much-heralded reaction of Russia’s rulers Vladimir Putin As a result, the process also came to a standstill for a long time. A lack of troops, for example in trenches, a possibly delayed troop withdrawal from Ukraine and a lack of sense of responsibility in authorities and government circles completed the Kursk disaster for the Russian leadership.

The Kremlin decided to launch an information campaign to appease the citizens and focus the military on the offensive in eastern Ukraine. Russian state TV is the number one mouthpiece for this. But now a talk show guest has clearly taken the Kremlin by surprise and thwarted its plans.

Yesterday (27 August), the former Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Andrei Fedorov, was a guest on a political show. Excerpts from the TV debate can be found on YouTube He appealed to people not to forget that Ukraine has been in Kursk for three weeks now. One of the moderators then asked him if he was counting the days. Fedorov said: “Yes, because it is a disgrace.” And he added: “Let me also remind you that in 84 days there will be 1,000 days of war, which is also a disgrace.” Russia launched its attack on the neighboring country on February 24, 2022.

Former Russian Deputy Foreign Minister on Ukraine War: His father would be ashamed of Russian army

The Russian state TV presenter clearly couldn’t believe what he was hearing. He asked Fedorov: “Is that your personal opinion? Or did comrades from Kiev ask you to say that?” “That is my personal point of view. I remember the way the Great Patriotic War was fought,” Fedorov said, looking back on World War II. The presenter tried to interrupt him: “Stop telling such a narrative.”

Fedorov continued undeterred, ranting: “My father fought there. Today he would be ashamed of what is going on here and the way our army works.”

“Unfortunately, we are once again harboring illusions about Ukraine, that everything is falling apart there and so on.” But that is wishful thinking. Fedorov warned Russia that Ukrainian drone strikes could soon take place against Russian territories as far as the Urals. A TV presenter then accused Fedorov of being a “saboteur”. When the ex-government official then tried to compare the Ukraine war with World War II, the two TV hosts vehemently opposed this and dismissed Fedorov.

Selenskyj: Kursk advance as part of a master plan to end the Ukraine war

Meanwhile, the fighting in Kursk continues in the Ukraine war. According to a report by the Ukrainian news agency RBC According to Putin’s intention is that the Ukrainian military should be pushed out of Kursk by October 1.

The Ukrainian leadership around President Volodymyr Zelensky On Tuesday (27 August), however, the US reiterated that it does not want to annex Russian territories, but that the Kursk offensive is part of a sophisticated plan to end the war. This plan will be presented to the US government Joe Biden and also the candidate for the presidency at the US election 2024the Democrat Kamala Harris and the republican Former Presidents Donald Trumpwill be presented in the autumn, it was said.

Russia recently rejected peace negotiations with Ukraine in the Ukraine war. (pls)