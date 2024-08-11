Former Advisor to the President of Russia Aslambek Aslakhanov Passes Away

Former adviser to the Russian president on the problems of the North Caucasus, public and sports figure Aslambek Aslakhanov has died. This is reported by TASS.

As the President of the All-Russian Sambo Federation Sergei Eliseev indicated in a comment to the agency, Aslakhanov was 82 years old at the time of his death.

In 2020, in an interview with Lenta.ru, Aslakhanov spoke about how he contacted terrorists during the school siege in Beslan on September 3, 2004.