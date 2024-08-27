Former Pussycat Dolls Singer Ashley Roberts Shows Off Her Figure in Black Bikini

American singer Ashley Roberts shared photos from her vacation in Spain. The corresponding post appeared on her Instagram page (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

The 42-year-old former vocalist of the Pussycat Dolls showed off her figure while posing against a wall in a black bikini. She tied a shirt around her hips and gathered her curly hair into a careless bun. Among other things, the celebrity wore sunglasses and several pieces of jewelry, namely a pendant and bracelets.

In the description of the publication, the singer did not specify with whom she went on vacation.

