Mexico City.- Israel Lopez, former mexican player who was formed in the ranks of Pumas UNAM prior to debuting in the Liga MXtalked about that day when he had a fight with Cuauhtémoc Blanco, ex-footballer of the Club America.

In the week of Capital Classiche ‘Toshiro’ was with him Cruz Azul former goalkeeper, Yosgart Gutierrezin his podcast ‘El RePortero’ to remember said episode.

Israel Kings mentioned that the conflict he had with Cuauhtémoc Blanco got out of control, because the two of them narrowly missed and were arrested in USA.

‘Toshiro’ got upset with him ‘Whoa’ for describing him as “an eight-foot dwarf.” Israel Lopez he got even in a match Interleague upon becoming a player of the Toluca FC.

Israel López debuted with Pumas UNAM

jam media

The rivalry did not stay on the field, because in a united states airport, Before boarding the plane, Cuauhtémoc Blanco faced Israel Lopez and he claims that he hit him.

«When I give it (the blow) I just feel how they pull me, (Hernan) Cristiane He pulled me and just as they pull me, he (Cuauhtémoc Blanco) “They caught him, there was a mess at the airport,” he recalled.

«We could have ended up on the boat, the police arrived, the media arrived, everything happened very quickly, I think that, both he feels that he did not handle it well in the sense of taking him there or that it became very easy for him to start saying things right then and there. and to me in the sense of responding because in the end it was not good.

Cuauhtémoc Blanco in Club América duel

jam media

After accepting that he was wrong in the way he responded to the claims of Cuauhtémoc Blanco, Israel Lopez He said with a laugh that a week after the commotion they both reported with the Mexican national team High Performance Center (CAR)as if nothing had happened.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.