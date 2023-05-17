Record international Andrés Guardado from Mexico will never play for his national football team again. The former PSV midfielder announced this on Tuesday.
“Thank you for everything I’ve been through in these sixteen years,” writes the 36-year-old Real Betis midfielder on Instagram. “It is impossible to express in words how grateful and privileged I feel. Many thanks to my teammates and all national coaches. And to all supporters. I am one of you.”
Guardado made his debut in the national football team of Mexico on December 14, 2005 and played his 181st and last international match at the World Cup in Qatar at the end of last year. He scored 28 goals and 31 assists for the national team. The left-footed and 1.67 meter tall midfielder from Guadalajara played in five World Cups and played in the round of 16 against the Orange in 2014.
Guardado also played in Europe for Deportivo La Coruña, Valencia and Bayer Leverkusen. Whether Guardado will continue as a club player is still unclear. His contract with Real Betis from Seville, which took him over from PSV in 2017 for 2.5 million euros, will expire in a few weeks.
