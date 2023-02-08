Lionel Messi finally managed to be crowned world champion with the Argentine National Team last year and with that, many put him on the list of footballers who fight for the best in the history of this sport.

However, praise for Messi is not unanimous, despite the fact that he has won practically all the tournaments he has played in his career, with the exception of one: the French Cup.

A former Paris Saint-Germain player, Jerome Rothen, Today a television commentator, he harshly criticized the club for the possibility of renewing the contract of the 35-year-old Argentine soccer player.

Photo: Alberto Estevez. efe

Messi initially signed for two years with PSG, after being released from Barcelona, ​​but now the club is considering the possibility of extending the link, at a much higher value than the initial one.

Why Rothen does not agree with the renewal of Messi

The idea, for Rothen, is bad, and he did not hesitate to say it on air. “Messi’s extension is crap, even in terms of the squad. Managing MNM is complicated. Then there is the issue of payroll. We saw PSG blocked by the Financial Fair Play. Because the payroll has skyrocketed. Now he has the opportunity to save a large sum of money since Messi’s salary is substantial. And reinforce the squad, ”said the former player on the French channel SFR1.

Rothen added that Messi has not had a good attitude with the PSG fans and that for this reason he does not agree with renewing the link with the Argentine.

“It is a very bad idea to extend with Messi. Messi does not bother to take the club forward. He doesn’t want to thank the fans, he lowers his head and goes to the locker room. Even when he celebrates his goals, his name is sung, but he never made a nice gesture of thanks to the fans, ”said Rothen.

How close is Messi to renewing with PSG? “Leo seems happy to me in Paris, but then we have to see what he thinks of the PSG project, on the part of the club there is the desire to prolong. This is something that I do not address with the player, he sees it directly with Luis Campos and the president Nasser Al-Khelaifi ”, coach Christophe Galtier said in recent days.

