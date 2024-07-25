Ex-Protodeacon Kuraev accepted into the clergy of the Exarchate of the Patriarchate of Constantinople

Former protodeacon of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) Andrei Kuraev (recognized as a foreign agent) has been accepted into the clergy of the Exarchate of the Patriarchate of Constantinople. Phanar reports this on its website.

Kuraev will engage in missionary work in Lithuania.

At the end of June, it was reported that the Tagansky District Court of Moscow fined the former protodeacon 30 thousand rubles for violating the rules for the activities of a foreign agent.