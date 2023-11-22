admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 22/11/2023 – 15:17

Public servant Fernanda Barbieri, ex-wife of the prosecutor of the Public Ministry of Paraná Bruno Vagaes – whom she accuses of physical, verbal, psychological and sexual attacks – called the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to point out not only domestic violence, but also alleged ‘institutional violence’ in the midst of the case reporting process. Fernanda attributes the lack of interest in her case to ‘corporatist conduct that aims to protect the actors themselves and the institutions of the Judiciary’.

It reports ‘lack of state due diligence to prevent, investigate and punish violence against women and children’, highlighting the ‘ineffectiveness of the protective measures system’.

Fernanda’s case gained great repercussion due to the fact that the prosecutor failed to comply with the protective measures granted to her by the courts 101 times, according to the lawyers who represent her.

The petition to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights accuses ‘partiality of the justice system, by adopting commissive and omissive stances that reinforce the situation of gender-based violence, reflected in corporatist conduct that aims to protect the actors themselves and the institutions of the Judiciary’.

The Commission is an autonomous body of the Organization of American States, responsible for the ‘promotion and protection of human rights on the American continent’.

The document was filed on Friday, the 17th. Fernanda asks for a precautionary measure to be granted so that the State ‘protects the victims (her and her daughter) and their physical and psychological integrity’ and ‘adopts diligent conduct within the scope of ongoing procedures and processes ‘.

Fernanda requires the conclusion of processes on the case, as well as reparation for human rights violations, ‘including compensation for material and immaterial damages and symbolic reparation that promotes the prevention of domestic violence and violence against women’.

On a larger scale, the representation requests the Commission to recommend that the State create a ‘training, continuous training and awareness-raising plan’ for the judiciary, external control, and Police bodies, to ensure that agents identify acts of violence from gender.

Another topic addressed in the petition is the installation of hybrid courts for the trial of cases initiated due to violence against women in the criminal and civil spheres, ‘in order to promote greater speed and less revictimization’.

Fernanda’s ex-husband, prosecutor Bruno Vagaes, was removed from his duties at the Public Ministry of Paraná in July by order of the MP’s national inspector, counselor Oswaldo D’Albuquerque.

The prosecutor has already been convicted of sexual harassment and violation of the Maria da Penha Law and is a defendant for non-compliance with protective measures.

WITH THE WORD, PROMOTER BRUNO VAGAES

The report from the Estadão seeks contact with promoter Bruno Vagaes. The space is open for your manifestation. When the case was reported by Fernanda Barbieri, the defense claimed: “Bruno denies any sexual crime or physical or psychological violence against Fernanda. The fact is that Bruno has not had any contact with Fernanda since June 2020. Doctors from the Public Ministry certified Bruno’s fitness for life in society and also for exercising his profession, contrary to what has been reported. Bruno has always performed his role as prosecutor in an exemplary manner. And this removal decision is being appealed, as we consider that it contains errors and, mainly, because it was made at this time of great media repercussion, which only happened due to the breach of procedural secrecy”.