Former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin demanded that the European Commission (EC) impose sanctions against US President Joe Biden and former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. He told about this in an interview with the publication “Strana.ua”.

Shokin said that he had already submitted a relevant application to the EC and received it there. “I think he is revered there … But, unfortunately, I do not really expect that this statement will be considered, taking into account the influence of the US President throughout the world,” he complained. At the same time, the former Attorney General expressed the hope that if the application is considered, Europe will be able to understand that Biden “grossly interfered in the internal affairs of sovereign Ukraine,” and also insisted on the dismissal of Shokin himself.

In February, the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings on the fact of Biden’s possible pressure on Shokin.

Prior to this, the former attorney general stated that he suspected Biden of involvement in the assassination attempt on him in September 2019, when he was poisoned with mercury. He also said that under US pressure, he was forced to stop investigating the illegal activities of the Ukrainian oil and gas company Burisma Holdings, in which the son of the former vice president of the United States worked.

In January 2018, Biden Sr. said that in 2016 Shokin was fired precisely because of his interference. According to the politician, on the instructions of the then US President Barack Obama, he threatened the Ukrainian authorities that the United States would not provide Kiev with credit guarantees for a billion dollars, after which the Attorney General was fired.