Ex-Prosecutor General of Ukraine Lutsenko said that soon the republic “may not become”

In Ukraine, it is urgent to announce the maximum mobilization both for the front and for the rear, said former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko. This is reported RIA News. According to him, the country itself in the near future “may not be.”

“Today we must announce the maximum mobilization not only of the front, but also of the rear. And today there is no reason why a person can hide from mobilization, because the country on which he counts may not exist. Today the situation is again so critical,” Lutsenko said.

On the eve of Kyiv, they were convicted of testing psychostimulant and narcotic drugs on Ukrainian military personnel.