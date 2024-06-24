Chihuahua.- The former State Attorney General, Roberto Fierro, was appointed as head of the office of the Secretariat of Public Function, according to unofficial sources.

The official’s new position occurred following the resignation of the head of said secretariat, María de los Ángeles Álvarez, who would have separated from the position for personal reasons.

The appointment of the Secretary of the Public Service is carried out by the State Congress, with a qualified majority of the votes, at the proposal of the head of the state Executive.

Roberto Fierro has a degree in Law from the Monterrey Technological Institute; He has diplomas, courses and seminars in organization, strategic planning, investigation, criminal intelligence, crisis management, tax administration, money laundering, foreign trade and international cooperation.

He was in charge of the Office of the Municipal Presidency of Chihuahua; deputy director of Information Processes at the INE; Foreign Trade administrator in the Tax Administration Service; director of investigations at the SAT within the Internal Control Body; attorney general of the State of Chihuahua, among other positions.