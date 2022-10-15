The former professional referee and current analyst of ESPN, Philip Ramos Rizodoes not mince words to criticize, point out and exhibit his colleagues in the profession every time they make a mistake.
For this reason, through his Twitter account, the former whistleblower urged the Referees Commission to already leave the referee out of this Liguilla Fernando Hernandezafter the mistakes he has made recently, being the penalty awarded in favor of Tigres UANL, the straw that broke the camel’s back.
At minute 85 of the match, Fernando Hernandez signaled a foul within the area to the Tuzos de Pachuca by the Victor ‘Pocho’ Guzman where apparently it is appreciated that he committed a fault to Guido Pizarro.
That way, Andre-Pierre Gignac He took the ball and from the eleven steps he scored the goal that gave the team from San Nicolás de los Garza the victory by the minimum and with which they could advance to the semifinal round.
The return match will be this Sunday, October 15 at 9:06 p.m. from the ‘Bella Airosa’ where the Blue and Whites will seek to come back or tie the overall score to advance to the semifinals.
