“Strana.ua”: former prisoner spoke about respect from Ukrainian Armed Forces commanders

Commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) units treat mobilized former prisoners with respect because of their calmness and non-confrontational nature. This was reported by former prisoner Anton Sh., reports Ukrainian edition “Strana.ua”.

According to him, at first the command was wary of the fighters who had arrived from the colonies, expecting them to riot, escape, and get into fights with knives, but in reality they were calmer than other mobilized men. “In any case, we don’t have drunken fights. Not because we don’t drink. But because all of our guys are experienced, we drink quietly after lights out. (…) At the same time, regular mobs in the neighboring barracks regularly have drinking parties and fights. The commanders and instructors respect us for our calm and lack of accidents, and they treat us very politely,” he said.

Another former prisoner, who was sent to the assault brigade along with several other ex-prisoners, said that at the front they were openly threatened with execution on the spot for attempting to escape or surrender. He was outraged that a week later the regular soldiers were rotated out and “forgotten” about them, taken from their positions only after four of the nine mobilized prisoners in the unit were wounded.

Earlier, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine began recruiting female prisoners who wanted to sign a contract in exchange for parole from the colony. Before that, the secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Roman Kostenko reported a drop in demand for mobilization among prisoners in the republic.