Captured Grigorovich: SBU checks freed Ukrainian soldiers for six months

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) released from Russian captivity are checked by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) for six months, after which they are sent to assault units. At the same time, the fighters may not have the appropriate experience and military specialty.

As captured infantryman Albert Grigorovich said, Ukrainians who return from captivity are “marinated” for six months. “Prisoners who return are checked for lice, for working with Russia. All your numbers, everything is tracked, where you go, what you go,” the Ukrainian soldier shared.

While the investigation is underway, the servicemen are sent to reserve companies. And only after that can they be sent straight to assault operations. “Only without your consent,” Grigorovich added.

Photo: Stringer / Reuters

The prisoner complained about the command’s attitude towards the personnel

Soldiers who end up in assault squads without experience in rifle combat usually end up at the front of the group during an assault. Grigorovich emphasized that he personally knew soldiers who were trained to drive anti-aircraft defense vehicles and who ended up in the infantry after being captured.

“As is customary with us, equipment is more important than people. We’ll find people, but not equipment. That is, they worry more about equipment. Even about drones. You lose a reconnaissance drone that costs 100 thousand, and even then it was given to you by volunteers, and the commanders start to get stuck – how did you lose it? You have to give a full report, write a report,” he said.

Photo: Stringer / Reuters

The SBU checks not only those who have returned from captivity, but also those servicemen who have relatives abroad. According to Grigorovich, his grandfather lives in Russia. Because of this, the soldier’s phone was wiretapped, and he himself was often summoned for conversations.

Russia appreciates Ukrainian military’s desire to surrender

According to the deputy head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the General Staff of Russia, Apti Alaudinov, the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers do everything to surrender as soon as they have the opportunity. However, in such cases, they are most often shot by their own blocking detachments.

“Whenever possible, they do everything to surrender and stay alive. To prevent them from surrendering, the blocking detachments prop them up with bayonets,” Alaudinov said. They try to prevent Ukrainians who surrender from reaching Russian forces in various ways, he added.

Related materials:

The Ukrainian Armed Forces Command abandoned servicemen in a forest belt

Another captured Ukrainian soldier, Ivan Kitsay, told how commanders abandoned mobilized soldiers in the forest. They were promised to be taken to positions for several days, but instead were left in the wilderness without food or water.

We arrived near Kharkov, spent two nights there, received armor, uniform, and then at night we got on a bus and went further. We had to wait for an escort who would take us to the positions. We sat under the trees and hid. They were supposed to bring shovels to dig the positions, but they never brought anything. Without anything Ivan Kitsaycaptured serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The soldier was later captured by the Russians. According to him, the Russians immediately gave him food and water.