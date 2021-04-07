Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd got a new job for a short time. He drove a group of youths who had accidentally got into his car in Queensland on Tuesday after they thought he was

Uber driver.

Rudd acknowledged, on Twitter today, Wednesday, that the incident occurred.

He wrote, “Four young men from Melbourne under subtropical rain in Queensland last night, and an Uber is not available … What should one do?”

The daughter of the former prime minister, Jessica Rudd, posted what happened on her page

On Twitter as soon as it happened.

She wrote, “My father just drove us to a restaurant in Noosa and then went to park because

It was raining. “

She added, “I saw some people rushing to get in his car. I told myself maybe not.”

Not his car – it’s definitely a similar Uber. Except it wasn’t, it was really my father’s car. “

And when Rudd told them he wasn’t working for Uber, they offered to pay him to drive them onto a nearby street anyway.

The daughter added that the group recognized her father’s character and that he was the former prime minister after half of the trip.

Rudd was a leader of the Labor Party and served as Prime Minister of Australia between years

2007, 2010 and again from June to September of 2013.