Former Prime Minister | Sanna Marin asks that her private life not be unreasonably discussed in public

Marin’s duties as prime minister ended on Wednesday, when Petteri Orpo (kok) was appointed as the new prime minister.

Former prime minister and chairman of the Sdp Sanna Marin asks the messaging service Twitter that his private life should no longer be discussed in public.

Marin writes that the coverage of his private life has seemed unreasonable during his tenure as prime minister.

“In my role as prime minister, I have not commented or criticized the press about the coverage of my private life, even though it has seemed unreasonable and completely exaggerated,” Marin writes.

“Yesterday was my last working day as prime minister and I think it would be reasonable that matters that are part of my private life should no longer be discussed in public in a similar way.”

Marin does not specify in more detail what kind of made-up news he is referring to. During his prime ministership, Marin received a lot of media attention both at home and abroad.

Marin will serve as chairman of Sdp until a new chairman is elected at the party meeting in September. Those seeking the presidency Antti Lindtman (sd) and Krista Kiuru (sd). Marin is not a candidate for the next season.

Marin has said that he will continue in parliament as a rank-and-file member of parliament. He plans to serve as a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee.