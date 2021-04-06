Kiev’s refusal to come to Minsk for negotiations of the trilateral group on resolving the situation in Donbass is due to the teams of American curators. This opinion on Tuesday, April 6, was expressed by the former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov in an interview with TV channel “Zvezda”.

“This government is absolutely unprofessional and absolutely unsystematic, it mainly fulfills the commands of its American masters, therefore, as they were told, so they do: today one thing, tomorrow another,” the politician said.

He also pointed out that it is not profitable for Kiev to follow the path of progress in the negotiation process.

“There is no need to talk about any well-thought-out system in Kiev now. There, one says one thing, the other another, the third refutes the first two, so it is difficult to say to reason like this to make it mean. Someone in the administration, apparently, realized that it was impossible to torpedo the Minsk process, that it looks wrong from the outside, gave the go-ahead and this went on, ”Azarov suggested.

According to the ex-prime minister, Ukraine “will continue to be in a fever” until the political leadership in the country changes.

A similar point of view is shared by the vice-speaker of the Federation Council, Konstantin Kosachev, who said earlier on Tuesday that Kiev’s behavior is an attempt to once again delay the course of a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

In turn, Leonid Kalashnikov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, also shares the point of view that Ukraine uses any pretexts to derail the entire peace process in Minsk and the settlement of the conflict in Donbass as a whole. According to him, Kiev’s refusal to come to the capital of Belarus for the negotiations of the contact group is an empty excuse.

Earlier that day, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said that the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbass, after the end of quarantine, would not participate in negotiations in Minsk. He explained this decision by the fact that now Belarus “is under the influence of Russia”, and in Kiev “there is no trust in this territory.”

Representatives of Kiev have already proposed to postpone negotiations from Minsk. So, in the summer of last year, the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the contact group on Donbass, Leonid Kravchuk, said that he allows the transfer of the platform for negotiations on a settlement from Minsk to Sweden due to protests in Belarus.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy then said that he did not consider it advisable to change Minsk as a venue for negotiations on a settlement in Donbass in connection with the situation that developed after the elections in this country.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine. The settlement issues are being discussed in the “Minsk” and “Normandy” formats – with the participation of Ukraine, Russia, France, Germany. Despite the adoption of an agreement to end the conflict, shootings between the Ukrainian side and Donbass continue.