Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov compared the country with Nazi Germany because of the sanctions imposed against him and a number of other officials. This is reported by RBC.

“This is an absolutely unconstitutional decision based on the political persecution of opponents. The cleaning of the political field in Ukraine is underway. In fact, it is turning into fascist Germany, ”the politician said.

Azarov said he had not received any documents in connection with the sanctions. “This decision was announced on one Ukrainian channel. This is called a non-judicial reprisal. <...> Apparently, they are doing everything so that I do not return to Ukraine, ”he said.

The press secretary of the former Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Zavorotny noted that the sanctions against the politician are “a kind of McCarthyism in the Ukrainian version, when the local authorities simply salute and carry out the orders of the overseas curators.”

On March 19, the NSDC imposed sanctions against 19 companies associated with the “use and production of Ukraine’s subsoil.” In addition, personal sanctions were applied against 27 people, including the head of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov, deputy chairman of the State Duma committee on international affairs Natalya Poklonskaya, former president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych, former prime minister Mykola Azarov, former defense minister Pavel Lebedev, ex-minister of education Dmitry Tabachnik, ex-Prosecutor General Viktor Pshonka and others. The sanctions involve the freezing of their assets and property, as well as the deprivation of all state awards.