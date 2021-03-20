Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov called the imposition of sanctions by Kiev against him and a number of other high-ranking officials as anti-constitutional, and also compared the country’s policy with Nazi Germany.

According to him, this decision is based on the political persecution of opponents.

“There is a cleaning of the political field in Ukraine. In fact – the transformation into fascist Germany “, – he is quoted as saying RBK Friday, March 19th.

Azarov noted that he had not received documents that sanctions were imposed on him. This decision was announced on one of the Ukrainian channels. In his opinion, what is happening is a “non-judicial punishment”, and the authorities are doing everything so that he does not return to Ukraine.

On Friday, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council imposed sanctions against a number of former officials, including ex-President Viktor Yanukovych, former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov and others.

Azarov headed the government of Ukraine from March 2010 to January 2014. He is one of the founders and ex-head of the Party of Regions. Repeatedly criticized the Euromaidan activists, calling them terrorists, criticized the plans for the European integration of Ukraine. After retirement he left for Austria.