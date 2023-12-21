Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Tymoshenko will appeal the legalization of marijuana in court

Former Prime Minister of Ukraine, leader of the Batkivshchyna faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Yulia Tymoshenko, intends to appeal the bill on the legalization of medical cannabis (marijuana). Writes about this TASS.

Tymoshenko clarified that the faction plans to appeal to the Constitutional Court. “And when a normal Constitutional Court and, I hope, a normal government comes, Ukraine will abolish all this garbage,” she said.

The former prime minister also noted that the use of cannabis-based medicines has been permitted in the country for a long time and does not require additional measures. In her opinion, in this situation, the authorities want to launch large-scale drug trafficking through Ukraine.

In June 2022, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal introduced a bill on the legalization of medical cannabis to the Verkhovna Rada. According to the Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko, drugs based on medical marijuana can reduce pain, relieve spasms of muscles and blood vessels, and also treat anorexia, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorders.

In July, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on the legalization of medical marijuana in the first reading. 268 deputies voted for the decision. The law will allow citizens to obtain marijuana at any pharmacy, but they will need a prescription to do so. On Thursday, December 21, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the bill in the second reading.