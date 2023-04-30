The eighth and final evacuation flight of the Royal Netherlands Air Force from Sudan landed late Saturday evening in Jordan. The flight landed around 11 p.m., the Defense Ministry reported on Sunday. The number of people on board this flight has not been disclosed. It is also not known whether there were Dutch people on the plane. It was the last evacuation flight from Sudan to be carried out by the Netherlands.

Most Dutch nationals known to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to be in Sudan have now been evacuated from the African country. At least 160 Dutch people were taken from Sudan via flights from the air force or from other countries. Approximately 130 evacuees from eighteen other nationalities flew with the Dutch aircraft.

In Sudan, the government army and paramilitaries are fighting a bloody battle that has already cost the lives of hundreds of people.