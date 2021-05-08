Former Prime Minister of Slovakia, leader of the opposition party “Course – Social Democracy” Robert Fico said that the Russophobia of the authorities in the country has reached monstrous proportions. He announced this on Saturday, May 8, in Facebook…

“Our party considers Victory Day over fascism an important holiday, which we will always celebrate <...> Respect for the heroes of the Red Army is now even more relevant, since Russophobia in the ruling coalition has reached monstrous proportions, and the Russian Federation is absurdly accused of unleashing World War II,” wrote he’s on the party page.

Fico noted that when the party becomes part of the ruling coalition, it will ensure that history is not distorted in Slovak society, as well as the importance of the role of the Red Army and the USSR in the defeat of fascism.

The politician recalled that during the liberation of Czechoslovakia, up to 70 thousand soldiers of the Red Army, 10 thousand Romanian soldiers and three thousand soldiers of the Czechoslovak army corps were killed.

He also condemned the decision of the Slovak government to expel Russian diplomats in solidarity with the Czech Republic.

“On this important day, the wrong decision of the Slovak government, which expels Russian diplomats as an act of false solidarity with the Czech Republic, cannot be ignored. This caused a serious deterioration in relations with Russia and in addition to diplomatic retaliation in the form of the expulsion of our diplomats from Moscow, we also run the risk of the economic impact of this unwise act, “Fico added on his page in social network…

On the same day, Czech Prime Minister Andrei Babis asked other European Union (EU) countries to send “at least one” Russian diplomat as a sign of solidarity with Prague in the case of the explosions at the ammunition depot in Vrbetica.

In mid-April, Babiš announced that the country’s authorities suspected Russian special services of involvement in an explosion at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica in 2014. On the same day, Prague announced its decision to expel 18 Russian diplomats, recalls “Gazeta.ru“.

Russia responded by declaring 20 employees of the Czech embassy in Moscow persona non grata. The accusations of the Czech Republic against the Russian Federation were categorically rejected, and the fact that Prague does not publish a report on the explosion, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called evidence of a lie.

At the same time, on May 6, Babiš said that now it is necessary to “calm down this tense atmosphere, warmed up by emotions” between Russia and the Czech Republic. It also became known that the criminal case opened as part of the investigation of the explosions at the ammunition depots may be suspended if the investigators fail to interrogate the suspects.