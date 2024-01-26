Former Prime Minister of Portugal José Sócrates will be tried for corruption, money laundering and tax fraud, after the Lisbon Court of Appeal largely accepted the appeal presented by the Public Ministry (MP).

The court, which announced its decision this Thursday (25) in a ruling in which the EFE Agency had access, considers that there is enough evidence to put Sócrates in the dock for three crimes of corruption, 13 of money laundering and six of tax fraud within the scope of the so-called “Operation Marquis”.

The former head of the socialist government between 2005 and 2011 had initially been accused by the MP of 31 crimes. However, in April 2021, the investigating judge annulled almost all charges and determined that he should only be tried for three crimes of money laundering and another three of forgery of documents.

The MP appealed and, this Thursday, the Lisbon Court of Appeal partially agreed with him, also in terms of the defendants who must go to trial.

The investigating judge – who even described the MP's accusations as “speculation and fantasy” – had decided that, of the 28 people involved in the case, only five would go to trial.

The court also decided that 23 people will sit in the dock. Among them are names that appeared in the judge's original decision, such as the former president of Banco Espírito Santo (BES) Ricardo Salgado – who was already sentenced to eight years in prison in another process derived from this case -, the former socialist minister Armando Vara and businessman Carlos Santos Silva, Socrates' supposed figurehead.

Now, the former administrators of the operator Portugal Telecom Zeinal Bava and Henrique Granadeiro, businessmen Hélder Bataglia and Joaquim Barroca, and Sócrates' ex-wife, Sofia Fava, have joined the defendants.

After hearing the decision of the Lisbon Court of Appeal, the former prime minister announced, in statements to journalists, that he will appeal to a higher court. “I do not agree with this decision. I will use all legal means to contest it”, said Sócrates.

The MP believes that Sócrates received up to 34 million euros in bribes between 2006 and 2015 through different businesses related to the Espírito Santo Group and the operator Portugal Telecom, the Lena Group and the Vale do Lobo tourist project.

Specifically, he would have acted on behalf of the Lena Group to obtain several deals thanks to his mediation, such as contracts in Venezuela and the concession of a high-speed train line.

He also allegedly received bribes from the then president of BES, Ricardo Salgado, to favor his strategy at Portugal Telecom, in which the bank was a shareholder.

The third accusation of corruption is related to the granting of a loan by the state-owned Caixa Geral de Depósitos (CGD) to the Vale do Lobo group.

“Operation Marquês” came to light in November 2014, when Sócrates was arrested at Lisbon airport, after which he spent more than nine months in Évora prison and another month and a half under house arrest. (With EFE Agency)