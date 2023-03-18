Imran Khan, who was ousted as prime minister in April last year after a vote of no confidence, fears being arrested if he presents himself in court on Saturday. Thousands of Khan supporters hope to avoid an arrest.

The confrontation between the supporters and the authorities leads to chaotic conditions in the streets of the capital Lahore. Police are said to have used tear gas to disperse the crowd, although a police chief said the protesters were the first to fire with tear gas.

The ex-prime minister, a former cricket champion, must answer to court for gifts he received during his term of office and allegedly resold illegally. Khan himself refutes those allegations and claims that political opponents want to prevent him from participating in the elections in October this year.

In a video Khan made on his way to court, he says he assumes an arrest. He is said to have formed a committee to lead his center party, PTI, in his absence. See also Horner hits back: "It's no coincidence that this is coming out now that Max can take the title"

Collisions

In recent days, there have been several clashes between the police and Khan’s supporters. The police wanted to arrest the former prime minister earlier because he did not show up for a hearing in court. But thousands of Khan’s supporters had gathered around his villa, preventing law enforcement from entering.

Khan still enjoys strong popular support despite his impeachment in 2022. He has been holding large rallies for months and is demanding early elections to regain power. Those rallies regularly end in violence and at the end of last year Khan was even shot in the leg by an opponent.