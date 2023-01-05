Ministry of Internal Affairs: former Prime Minister of Dagestan Abdulaev died in an accident in Makhachkala

Former Prime Minister of Dagestan Magomed Abdulaev died in an accident in Makhachkala. About it reported press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The tragedy occurred on January 5 at about 20:00 on Magomed Gadzhiev Street in Makhachkala. A 55-year-old resident of Kizilyurt, driving a VAZ-21214 car, hit a pedestrian when he was crossing the road outside the pedestrian crossing. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

“According to the available information, the deceased is Abdulaev Magomed Imranovich, the former chairman of the government of the Republic of Dagestan,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Abdulaev headed the government of Dagestan from 2010 to 2013.

