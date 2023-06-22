The former head of the Government of Peru Betssy Chávez was transferred this Wednesday from the southern city of Tacna to Lima, where she will serve the 18-month pre-trial detention ordered by the Supreme Court while she is being investigated for her participation in the failed coup d’état that she attempted. give on December 7 the then president Pedro Castillo

Another blow to the environment of the former Peruvian president Pedro Castillo by the State after he was arrested after what the authorities considered to be an attempted coup d’état. Former Prime Minister of Peru Betssy Chávez will spend a year and a half in prison waiting for her participation in this event to be determined.

Chávez arrived at Lima’s international airport in a National Police plane and was later taken in a van, in the middle of a strong police guard, to the headquarters of the Palace of Justice, in the historic center of the Peruvian capital.

The Judiciary reported on Twitter that the former prime minister, who was transferred in handcuffs, will be made available to Supreme Judge Juan Carlos Checkley, who will hold an identity control hearing.

The Minister of the Interior, Vicente Romero, previously stated that Chávez’s detention responded “clearly to a judicial issue” and that he had been ordered to transfer her from Tacna, more than 1,200 kilometers from Lima, “with all the guarantees of the case and to give her the necessary security”.

Chávez was arrested Tuesday afternoon by agents of the National Police (PNP) at her home in the southern city after the Supreme Court ordered her “immediate capture” after declaring an appeal filed by the Prosecutor’s Office to order the arrest founded. remand against him.

The former prime minister was transferred to the jail of the Judiciary of that border city with Chile, where her rights were read to her, she underwent a legal medical inspection and spent the night waiting for the provisions on her transfer.

The Permanent Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court, chaired by magistrate César San Martín, asked the Judicial Police on Monday to capture Chávez, after declaring the petition of the Public Ministry against him for his alleged participation in the failed coup d’état founded. of Castle.

Shortly after this information was made public, Chávez made a live broadcast on his Tik Tok account in which he declared that he would wait for the Police at his home in Tacna, where he initially requested to serve preventive detention, because there he is ” all its roots”.

In its resolution on Tuesday, the Supreme Court refused to apply the same measure to former ministers Willy Huerta and Roberto Sánchez, also under investigation for their alleged participation in the failed Castillo coup.

In this sense, the Public Ministry confirmed that Sánchez and Huerta will continue with the measure of appearance with restrictions.

On April 26, the supreme preparatory investigation judge Juan Carlos Checkley had refused to impose preventive detention against the three former ministers, although he ordered them to appear and pay a bail of 100,000 soles (27,700 dollars) against Chávez, of 80,000 soles against Huerta, former Minister of the Interior, and 50,000 soles against Sáánchez, former Minister of Commerce.

with EFE