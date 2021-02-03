Zhanna Rumas, wife of the former Prime Minister of Belarus Sergei Rumas, said in an interview with Tut.by that the politician had left the country.

She did not explain the reason for his departure. In turn, the sources of the publication said that the former prime minister could hastily leave the republic because of fears for his freedom. The Investigative Committee and the KGB did not comment on this information.

According to the portal’s interlocutors, on February 3, several top managers of Belagroprombank and representatives of commercial structures were summoned to the law enforcement agencies. “We are talking about some kind of corruption cases,” the sources indicated and noted that these cases directly concern Rumas. The interlocutors refused to give any further explanations.

Sergei Rumas headed Belagromprombank in 2005 and remained in this position for over ten years. From 2012 to 2018, he was also the chairman of the board of the Development Bank, and from 2018 to 2020 he served as the prime minister of the republic.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko dismissed Rumas’ government on June 3. He appointed Chairman of the State Military-Industrial Committee Roman Golovchenko as the new head of the Cabinet. The former prime minister was not included in the new government. “There are no big complaints, but the person wants to do business. I welcome!” – explained the head of state.