New Delhi Former Prime Minister of India and veteran Congress leader Manmohan Singh is celebrating his 88th birthday today. He was the Prime Minister of India from 2004-2014. Before becoming Prime Minister, he was known for economic reforms in the Narasimha Rao government in 1991. He was the finance minister of former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao.

During the Narasimha Rao government in 1991, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh laid the foundation for a roadmap to pursue economic reforms in modern India and the country. However, Manmohan Singh never stopped Narasimha Rao from taking credit for it.

Let’s know about the veteran Congress leader Manmohan Singh

– Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was born on 26 September 1932 in the Punjab province of Pakistan before the partition of India.

– He studied at Punjab University, Cambridge University and received a doctorate in economics from Oxford University. Manmohan Singh has taught in Punjab University as well as Delhi School of Economics and Delhi University.

– Dr. Manmohan Singh has also worked with the United Nations once. He was associated with the United Nations during 1966 – 1969. He was elected as the Economic Affairs Officer for the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

– His second term in the United Nations from 1987 to 1990 was as the Secretary-General of the South Commission, an inter-governmental organization of developing economies.

– Congress leader Manmohan Singh has been the head of the Planning Commission from 1985 to 1987. Along with this, between 1972 and 1976, he has previously held several key positions including Chief Economic Advisor.

Manmohan Singh also served as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from 1982 to 1985 as an Indian economist.

– Manmohan Singh served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from 1998 to 2004. After this, Manmohan Singh was sworn in as the 13th Prime Minister of India between 2004 and 2014 after defeating the NDA government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee under the leadership of UPA.

– Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan.

