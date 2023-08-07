Former cricketer, popular politician – and now a prisoner in a cell. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was sentenced to three years on Saturday in a corruption case involving the fraudulent registration and resale of foreign gifts. Due to the conviction, by a court in the capital Islamabad, he has been barred from participating in elections.

It is the provisional outcome in the confrontation that Khan, who was dismissed as prime minister last year, sought with the current rulers. According to him, his replacement Shehbaz Sharif is colluding against him with the army top, which has a lot of political power behind the scenes in Pakistan.

Khan denies guilt in the gifts case, his lawyer called the conviction “a political reckoning.” A spokesman for the government reacted sharply: “The case has lasted a year. Khan had the chance to defend himself in forty sessions, but only came up three times.”

Politicians disqualified

Saturday’s verdict was expected by many. That also agrees Uzair Younus, analyst of Pakistani politics for the Atlantic Council. “The tragedy is that time and time again politicians are disqualified in Pakistan, but not by the electorate. Every time legal action is taken – and often on very weak grounds – our democracy is weakened. It is bad when appealing politicians are thwarted like this, be it Imran Khan or someone else.” It is like a “playbook”, according to the analyst, with which politicians are sidelined.

In a pre-recorded video Khan called on people to demonstrate peacefully against his conviction. However, that had less effect than with his first arrest this year. On May 9, when the 70-year-old came to the court in Islamabad for another trial, he was met and taken away by 100 paramilitaries. “Kidnapping”, according to his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. The Supreme Court ruled two days later that the arrest had been unfounded, and Khan was released.

His supporters, especially among the young urban population, were already infuriated by then. The protest escalated into large-scale rioting that lasted for several days. A crowd nearly stormed the military headquarters in Lahore, possibly spurred by Khan’s continued harsh criticism and finger-pointing at the military. While relying on support from the Pakistani military in his own election in 2018, the former cricketer has presented himself as “anti-establishment” since his ouster.

The government used those ‘black days’ to be able to act with full repression against the PTI. Since then, thousands of party members in the country have been arrested, intimidated and sometimes tortured. The anti-terror unit has arrested the party chairman and other close associates, who may be tried in military courts, where they will have little room to defend themselves. Media were no longer allowed to report on Khan’s statements. According to Khan, the army command wants to completely dismantle the PTI.

Expulsion in Khan’s party

In any case, his party seems to lose out in Khan’s self-chosen battle. Many prominent figures came to the conclusion that popular love in the streets will not be able to cope with the state apparatus. The past few weeks have been talking about a true drain: Khan’s ex-ministers of Defence, Finance, Information and Transport, among others, left the party.

And now Khan is stuck, as the grand prize. He was transferred to a prison in Islamabad on Saturday. The party management immediately appealed. Its treatment can take months. Due to his conviction, he will no longer be allowed to play a political role for the next five years – longer than the prison sentence itself. This means that eligibility in the national elections is virtually ruled out. The election commission recently stated that the next poll could take place in November, although the date has not yet been set.