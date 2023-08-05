A Pakistani court has sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan to three years in prison in a corruption case. That reports Pakistani media. The police subsequently arrested the politician in Lahore. Khan was also imprisoned earlier this year, which led to bloody riots and thousands of arrests.

Former cricket hero (he became world champion in 1992), Khan became Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2018. He is accused of enriching himself during his premiership. Gifts received during foreign trips and, according to the authorities, were the property of the state were allegedly resold. According to government officials, these included watches that had been given as gifts by a royal family. Khan denies everything.

According to the Pakistani government, the conviction means that the popular Khan will not be able to participate in the upcoming elections. They are expected in November.

Call to protest

More than a year ago he had to leave after a vote of no confidence, mainly because of economic mismanagement. The army then refused to support him, which provoked the furious reaction that ‘only animals’ are neutral. Violent riots broke out after the 70-year-old Khan’s arrest. In a video he recorded before his arrest, he called on the people to “take to the streets and protest”: “The brave Pakistanis must defend their country.” At least nine people were killed in the riots and more than 4,000 people were arrested, including leaders of Khan’s party. See also Belarus | Strong text from the opposition leader about Lukashenka's brotherhood with Putin - "He is a puppet of the Kremlin"

This time, after Khan’s arrest, a text and video message from the former prime minister appeared on messaging service X. He asked supporters not to “stay at home quietly” and demonstrate peacefully for their democratic rights.

“I expect to be arrested. That is why this message was recorded before my arrest,” Khan explains. He calls on his supporters to remain “peaceful, steadfast and strong”.

End of career

The armed forces have had great political influence in nuclear power Pakistan for decades. According to observers, Khan received support from the army in 2018 in the run-up to his election as prime minister, but would later have come into conflict with the army leadership.

The 70-year-old Khan is involved in several criminal cases that he calls politically motivated. He has long said that the authorities are trying to get him behind bars to prevent him from participating in this year’s elections. They are expected in November. The lawyers for the former prime minister have announced that they will immediately appeal against his conviction. See also Queen Elizabeth II is dead: Old interview by Liz Truss is doing the rounds

A conviction could mean the end of Khan’s political career, which is still very popular, according to experts.