The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan has detained the former Prime Minister of the republic, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev. “Sputnik Kyrgyzstan” writes about this with reference to sources in law enforcement agencies.

According to the newspaper, the former head of government was summoned for questioning on January 26, after which he was detained. The reason for the incident is not specified, it is not known about the institution of a criminal case against the politician. Earlier, the financial police banned Abylgaziev from leaving the country because of the scandal over the sale of radio frequencies at low prices.

In May 2020, Kyrgyz MP Zhanar Akayev said the Cabinet had illegally sold two radio frequencies at a reduced cost. In his opinion, the deal could not be carried out without the knowledge of the prime minister. The parliamentarian estimated the damage at 5 billion soms (about 4.6 billion rubles). Abylgaziev soon took a short leave to avoid accusations of pressured the investigation. On June 15, he resigned.

Later, the General Prosecutor’s Office of Kyrgyzstan initiated an investigation. Five people were detained in the corruption case at the State Communications Agency, including employees of the State Committee for National Security.