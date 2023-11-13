Former British Prime Minister David Cameron will be the new Foreign Minister, replacing James Cleverly, as part of a reshuffle of Rishi Sunak’s Government. in which the controversial head of the Interior, Suella Braverman, has been dismissed.

To take office, Cameron will be appointed lord by Sunak in order to enter as a parliamentarian in the Upper House, a requirement to be able to join the Executive.

The appointment of Cameron, who resigned as prime minister in June 2016 after losing the Brexit referendum, has caused enormous surprise in the media and analysts in the United Kingdom.

James Cleverly, from Exterior to Interior



The former prime minister will succeed James Cleverly, who will be the new head of the Interior after the dismissal of Suella Braverman as head of that portfolio, as a result of the controversy generated by his criticism of the Police.

Braverman signed a controversial article last Thursday in the newspaper “The Times”, in which he asked the London Metropolitan Police (Met, in English) to prohibit a pro-Palestinian demonstration called on Saturday, for fear of riots and encouraging anti-Semitism.

After the protest, the minister accused the Police of “double standards” and of favoring the protests.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the leader of the main opposition Labor party, Keir Starmer (left), during the opening of Parliament.

After learning of his dismissal, Braverman said that it was “the greatest privilege” of his life to serve as head of the Interior adding that he will have “more to say in due course.”

The demonstration at the origin of the controversy

More than 300,000 people, mostly carrying flags and banners, marched through central London this past Saturday to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Police arrested more than 80 people, part of an extreme right-wing group, who sought to disrupt that peaceful protest, whose final destination was the US embassy.

Opposition parties accused the now former Interior Minister of emboldening far-right groups with her article.

Sunak had planned to reshuffle the Government at the end of the year, but has decided to bring it forward after the crisis caused by Braverman, from the right wing of the party, according to analysts.

EFE

