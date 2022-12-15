Former prime minister, company and big data: the lobbying war between Qatar and the Emirates is taking place in Brussels

Qatar is not the only Gulf country wanting to influence decisions made in Europe. In addition to the emirate who ended up at the center of the Belgian prosecutor’s investigation into the bribes received from MEPs, assistants and NGOs, the United Arab Emirates are also allegedly involved in a “lobby war” in Brussels, as Il Fatto Quotidiano defines it.

There are several organizations that refer to Abu Dhabi, the protagonist of a heated rivalry with Doha, which has often extended beyond the borders of the Persian Gulf. One of the associations identified by the NGO Corporate Europe observatory is the Compass Institute, founded by exponents of the UAE establishment. The organization was previously led by former Spanish premier José María Aznar, while its board included former NATO secretary general Anders Fogh Rasmussen and former heads of government of France, Ireland and Croatia, as well as a ‘former European Commissioner. Another company organization mentioned by the Fact is the Scl group, to which Cambridge Analytica belonged, at the center of the scandal for the improper use of data on social platforms during the electoral campaign that led Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States. According to Corporate Europe, the US lobby Project Associates, which represents the Emirates, has subcontracted some activities to Scl. Nigel Oakes, former CEO of Scl Group, moved his residence to the Emirates in July 2017. Other companies representing Emirati interests in Europe also include Westphalia Global Advisory (WGA), founded in 2018 by Timo Behr and Tim Eestermans. Both have worked directly in the UAE and are considered close to the UAE ambassador in Brussels, Mohammed Issa Hamad Abushahab. According to Intelligence Online, Eestermans also allegedly lobbied in the EU on behalf of Saudi Arabia against the US law on sponsors of terrorism, which would allow family members of 9/11 victims to sue Riyadh.

The dispute between Abu Dhabi and Doha, respectively the eighth largest oil and gas producer in the world and the first producer of liquefied natural gas, has even reached the point of hearing in the European Parliament. A report presented last May to the Subcommittee for Human Rights, chaired in the past by Antonio Panzeri and now by Maria Arena, spoke precisely of the activities of the Emirates to influence the EU. “The positive image that the Emirates are trying to spread clashes with the harsh authoritarian and repressive reality faced by journalists, dissidents and human rights defenders in the country”, claimed the director of the NGO that created it, Nicola Giovannini, a in turn media and pr coordinator of “No Peace Without Justice”, one of the organizations that ended up at the center of the scandal that is shaking European politics.