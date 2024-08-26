Former Prime Minister Stepashin said that Russia and the US need to negotiate on Ukraine

Former Russian Prime Minister Sergei Stepashin said that Moscow and Washington will hold talks on Ukraine. His words are quoted by TASS.

Stepashin stated the need for negotiations between Russia and the United States on Ukraine and suggested that this would happen after the American presidential elections in November.

“It is clear that we will most likely have to talk after the US elections. I do not see any negotiators in Europe now. Therefore, only the US State Department, which actually determines foreign financial and military policy,” he admitted.

Stepashin is confident that the US will be interested in negotiations, since it is not in their interests to continue the conflict in Ukraine. He emphasized that Washington is holding on thanks to the dollar, which can collapse overnight, and American politicians understand this. The former prime minister added that Russia will conduct a dialogue only with those who “ordered the music and are paying for it.”

Earlier it became known that secret negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were disrupted. The delegations were supposed to meet in Doha at the end of August, but the plans were cancelled due to Kyiv’s offensive in the Kursk region.