Former Bolshoi Theatre prima ballerina Kondratieva dies

People’s Artist of the USSR, former prima ballerina of the Bolshoi Theater and teacher Marina Kondratieva has died. This was reported by RIA News with reference to the theatre’s press service.

Kondratieva died on the night of Monday, July 8, at the age of 90. Information about the date and place of farewell to the ballerina will be announced later.

Marina Kondratieva was born on February 1, 1934 in Leningrad. After graduating from the Moscow Choreographic School, she was accepted into the ballet troupe of the Bolshoi Theater. In 1980, the ballerina received a diploma from GITIS, taught at the higher educational institution, and then at the Moscow State Academy of Choreography. She was also a choreographer at the Bolshoi Theater. Artists Lyudmila Semenyaka, Galina Stepanenko, Anna Antonicheva, Ekaterina Shipulina, Natalia Osipova, Olga Smirnova and others studied under Kondratieva’s direction.

