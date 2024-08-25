Chihuahua.- Personalities from the PRI era as the government or preponderant political force in Mexico organized a press conference in Chihuahua to express their rejection of the reforms that allowed Alejandro Moreno to remain in the national leadership of the Institutional Revolutionary Party. On behalf of the Frente Amplio de Renovación por México, Dulce María Sauri stated that the reelection of “Alito” is illegal and does not contribute to the national democratic struggle, especially in times when Morena can become an authoritarian regime. Sauri Riancho was accompanied in her position by the former governors of Chihuahua Fernando and Reyes Baeza, the former governor of Nuevo León Natividad González Parás; the former governor of Quintana Roo, Pedro Joaquín Coldwell and José Encarnación Alfaro. When speaking, former governor Reyes Baeza ratified his disagreement with the recent state and national assemblies, while Coldwell warned of the danger that with the leadership of Moreno Cárdenas, the PRI could become a political satellite of Morena. They criticized the expulsion of Manlio Fabio Beltrones, derived from criticism of the leadership, calling the act illegal and an insult to the national and Sonoran PRI militancy. Natividad González mentioned that there are PRI movements that fight to avoid his disappearance, striving for a renewal that avoids an undignified political death and instead, that is a legitimate way of opposition.

[email protected]