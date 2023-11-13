A few days before the second round of elections in Argentina, a group formed by former presidents of Latin America and Peruvian writer Marcos Vargas Llosa released a manifesto in support of the libertarian candidate Javier Milei, who is competing for the leadership of the Casa Rosada with the Peronist and current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa.

The political representatives are former Argentine presidents Mauricio Macri; Colombians Iván Duque and Andrés Pastrana; Bolivian Jorge Quiroga; the Chilean Sebastián Piñera; Puerto Rican Luis Fortuño; and Mexicans Felipe Calderón and Vicente Fox. Former Spanish president Mariano Rajoy also signed the document.

The authors of the publication stated in the text that the government candidate, Sergio Massa, represents “the continuity of a failed economic model” for Argentina and its political objective is the same as that presented by Néstor and Cristina Kirchner in the previous years at the head of the Casa Rosada: “to achieve political hegemony at the expense of the budget and the punishment of the opposition”.

In the document, they defend Milei as an alternative to the threat of Peronism remaining in power. “The option of Javier Milei is presented, a new candidate in politics, with whom we undoubtedly have many differences, but who believes in the ideas of freedom and has a very accurate view of the diagnosis regarding the country’s economic problems”, says the manifest.

This Sunday (12), the candidates held the last debate before the second vote, which takes place on November 19. On that occasion, they discussed some proposals on selected topics at the debate venue.

The main one was the Argentine economy, which is increasingly declining. The libertarian took advantage of the moment to criticize the country’s fiscal deficit, under the Peronist’s management, and the government’s monetary issuance policy.

On the other hand, Massa maintained his “campaign of fear”, stating that Milei will withdraw a series of subsidies from the population, a strategy that the Peronist intensified after the electoral results of the August primaries.

The presidential candidates also discussed topics related to education, health and work in the last meeting before the second round next Sunday (19).