Dozens of former presidents and prime ministers from around the world have signed a letter in which they convey to US President Joe Biden, a few months before the end of his term, a request made by others in the past: to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism in which it was included during the government of Donald Trump, reversing Barack Obama’s attempt to remove it from this classification as part of the restoration of diplomatic relations in 2015. According to the signatories, among whom are the former Colombian president Ernesto Samper Pizano, the Brazilian Dilma Rousseff, the Argentine Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, the Spanish José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, the Bolivian Evo Morales or the Ecuadorian Rafael Correa, the inclusion of Cuba as a country sponsor of terrorism is not only “a coercive measure that is difficult to justify in the 21st century”, but it has also contributed to the unparalleled economic crisis that the country is going through and the consequent wave of migration, which already far exceeds the sum of previous exoduses.

In the letter, which EL PAÍS had access to, the signatories state that the reasons for requesting that Cuba be permanently removed from the list “are based on a strong humanitarian appeal that seeks to alleviate the situation of millions of innocent people.” They also state that another argument is the “deep conviction that the Cuban government is seriously committed to fighting terrorism and to peace in the region and the world.”

The letter insists that “this unjust decision” impacts “the most vulnerable sectors of the Cuban population, which have been hit recently by the harmful effects of the pandemic, aggravated by the lack of medicines and equipment to deal with the emergency.” It also places particular emphasis on the economic crisis that the country is going through, “one of the worst hit in the world,” which is now “at a point of difficult return.” The signatories claim that the explanation for a situation that “is beginning to be dramatic” is due, among other factors, to the “unilateral sanctions applied by the United States,” a trade embargo that has been condemned by the United Nations on several occasions. According to the economists, the Government of Miguel Díaz-Canel has, in any case, responsibilities for the Cuban economic debacle.

The signatories affirm that the fact that the United States and Cuba have “political systems with different ideological inspirations” should not be a reason to deprive the island of mutual cooperation, and that although this year the State Department removed Cuba from the list of states that do not cooperate in the fight against terrorism, it paradoxically maintains it on the list of sponsoring countries. Therefore, they ask the question that has already been put on the table before: “How can one simultaneously claim that a country does cooperate in the global fight against terrorism and at the same time accuse it of openly supporting it?”

Cuba and the paradox of its support for terrorism

In May of this year, the State Department removed Cuba from the list of countries that do not cooperate in the fight against terrorism, something that has not pleased the Cuban authorities, who have repeatedly condemned the inclusion of Cuba in another list, that of countries that do support terrorism, the so-called SSOT list, which also includes North Korea, Iran and Syria. According to the State Department itself, these governments “support international terrorism either by participating in terrorist activities themselves or by providing weapons, training, shelter, diplomatic facilities, financial support, logistical and/or other support to terrorists.”

The federal agency also says that although there is no evidence that Cuba sponsored “any international terrorist activity in 1997,” the country “continues to provide safe haven to terrorists from various terrorist organizations” and maintains strong ties to other state sponsors of terrorism.

It was in 1982, during the Ronald Reagan administration, that Cuba began to appear on the controversial list, at that time for supporting armed movements in Latin America and Africa. Other reasons were later relations with countries such as Iran and North Korea, or the fact that the country had given asylum to members of ETA, or fugitives from American justice such as Joanne Deborah Chesimard (the well-known Assata Shakur) or Charlie Hill.

After 33 years, in 2015 former President Barack Obama decided to remove Cuba from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, as part of the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. In January 2021, with Trump in power, the island reappeared on the list under the arguments that the Cuban government maintains links with groups such as the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and the National Liberation Army (ELN), and that it refused to extradite ten ELN leaders implicated in the 2019 attack on the police cadet school in Bogotá.

In the letter, which was signed by other former presidents such as Peru’s Ollanta Moisés Humala Tass, Guatemala’s Vinicio Cerezo, Honduras’ Manuel Zelaya, Serbia’s Tomislav Nikolić and Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad, they maintain that, however, the Cuban government played an active role in the construction of the Peace Accords signed in Havana in 2016 between the State of Colombia and the FARC, and they highlighted its role in the dialogue for peace between the Colombian State and the ELN.

Although some thought that under Biden – who was one of the protagonists in the normalization of diplomatic relations – the sanctions imposed by Trump would be reversed, the truth is that the Democrat’s policy towards Cuba has been slow, scarce and not on his agenda of priorities. In the political arena where Cuba is the center, a part of the Republican wing advocates for more sanctions to suffocate the Government of the Island, but it is a reality that the embargo directly and in a real way affects Cubans. The inclusion of Cuba in the list of countries that support terrorism, for example, not only prevents international transactions, establishes prohibitions on exports and financial restrictions, or makes it impossible to assist the country with humanitarian aid, but it also affects Cuban citizens with dual nationality who want to travel to the United States with an ESTA permit, interferes with banking transactions or restricts academic exchanges.