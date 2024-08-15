Caracas, Venezuela.– A letter signed by 25 former presidents of different Latin American countries and Spain accused the governments of Mexico, Brazil and Colombia of tolerating Nicolás Maduro’s actions to remain in power.

The letter, signed by the former presidents, including Félipe Calderón and Vicente Fox, states that the leaders of these countries support Nicolás Maduro’s purpose and affirms that in this sense they promote new elections in Venezuela.

“(New elections) would become a real attack on inter-American democratic rights, since it would nullify the popular will already unequivocally expressed at the polls on July 28 and would ignore the unquestionable defeat of the Maduro dictatorship,” the statement said.

“The Venezuelan dictatorship also intends to dilute the legal responsibility of those who falsified the election results through the interventions of the Electoral Power, the Supreme Court of Justice, the protocol leadership of the Armed Forces and the Public Prosecutor’s Office.”

The letter says that tolerating the plans of the “Venezuelan dictator and his allied public powers” compromises respect for universal democratic behavior and does so before their own nations.

The left-wing governments of Mexico, Brazil and Colombia are seeking a solution to the crisis that erupted after the July 28 presidential elections, in which the pro-government National Electoral Council (CNE) declared Nicolás Maduro the winner, without showing the voting records since then.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had announced on Tuesday that he had no plans for further talks with his counterparts from Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and Colombia, Gustavo Petro, stressing that he would await the ruling of the electoral chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, also of Chavista orientation, which Maduro asked to “certify” the result.

The presidents of Brazil and Colombia discussed options for negotiating an end to the Venezuelan crisis in a telephone call on Wednesday.

“I took my time because I was on a phone call with Colombia trying to see if we can find a way out of the problem in Venezuela, to see if we can restore democratic tranquility in that country,” Lula da Silva said in a speech during an event at the Planalto Palace.

