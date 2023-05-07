Right-wing Paraguayo Cubas is compared to Jair Bolsonaro; he called the magistrate “idiotic and useless” after being arrested

The former candidate for the Presidency of Paraguay, Paraguayo ‘Payo’ Cubas, arrested on Friday (May 5, 2023) after claiming that the country’s elections had been rigged, threatened and cursed the judge and other authorities during a hearing this Saturday morning (May 6, 2023). The election was held on Sunday (April 30) and economist Santiago Peña was elected.

In the video of the hearing, Cubas called the authorities “Idiots and Useless”. The leader of the National Crusade Party said that everyone would go to “wall”. The candidate for the Presidency of Paraguay is from the right and compared to the former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“You’re screwed, because people will be all over you. Useless, Your Honor and all these shit promoters go to the wall.”he stated.

📍Order the “preventive detention” of Payo Cubas The criminal judge of guarantees, Yoan Paul López, ordered the preventive detention of Paraguayo Cubas Colomes in the Agrupación Especializada de la @policia_py. pic.twitter.com/g2NAwsdZiG — Py Urgente (@py_urgente) May 6, 2023

According to the police, Cubas was arrested in the city of San Lorenzo, on the outskirts of the capital Asuncion, on charges of public disturbance. The former right-wing candidate has led protests since the beginning of the week against the election result.

Cubas was in 3rd place in the elections, with 22.9% of the votes. Efraín Alegre was in 2nd place, with 27.4% and Santiago Peña, the winner, had 42.7%. The presidential elections in Paraguay have only 1 round.