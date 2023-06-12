Former President José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero has been “proud” that it was under his government when “ETA surrendered”. In an interview at Cope, the former socialist president has attributed to his Executive the putting an end to the gang, which sowed terror for four decades until on October 21, 2011, he announced the end of armed activity. Zapatero (in power between April 2004 and December 2011) has valued the fact that the end of the terrorist organization was achieved without any compensation for its members, without “a law being modified, nor a pardon being granted and nor will any measure of grace be taken.” The controversy over the inclusion of ex-terrorists on the Bildu lists dominated the public debate during the first days of the last electoral campaign for the municipal and regional elections in May. “The victory of the great democratic values ​​was absolute: let’s not forget this”, Zapatero responded, in a firm and insistent tone, this Monday.

Asked about Bildu, without mentioning it, Zapatero said that the minority formations that have supported the Executive in some measures “meet all the democratic requirements”, and that their presence responds to “the great democratic and constitutional principles”. “We have a Constitution that protects all those who comply with the legality of the right to political participation,” specified the former socialist leader, who has indicated that it is “inseparable from democracy” for a party to participate if it has stopped violence and respects the rules.

“I can assure you that history is on the side of those who are proud of the fight and defeat of ETA and that this clean democracy incorporates everyone and allows everyone to play an institutional game, because that is what makes it great. ”, Zapatero pointed out to questions from Carlos Herrera.

“Is it advisable to agree with independentistas and philoterrorists?” the journalist insisted. Zapatero has indicated that the legalization of Bildu was not a concession, but rather responded to “the jurisprudence of all the courts.” “Aznar made a concession in the truce… and when ETA suspended the dialogue, Aznar brought 105 ETA prisoners closer,” Zapatero criticized. “What hypocrisy is this on the right? It is the same as with the law on homosexual marriage, with the law on voluntary termination of pregnancy… they take great action against it (…) to later demonstrate the reality, that they enjoy homosexual marriage, and that ETA it was defeated with a socialist government, and that laid down its arms forever”, has abounded.

“Fortunately, we have 12 years for the first time in history for two centuries without political violence in this country,” said Zapatero, who has insisted that the one who ended ETA was the Socialist Party. “Yes, my Government. Under my government, ETA surrendered, ETA surrendered, and I know it for sure (…) I think I can be the person who has the most data. It was under my government [con] a double strategy of democratic authority and political action where dialogue and the word had to do when ETA surrendered”. Zapatero has insisted: “Yes, it happened with my government, it did not happen with the Aznar government or that of Felipe González or Rajoy. I feel proud? Extraordinarily”.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

“The vast majority know that when they talked about negotiating ETA, they thought that something could stay, we all thought that with the negotiations, and in the end it did not happen; one day I will tell the whole story”, continued Zapatero. “There has not been a more imperious end in democratic terms, cleaner than that end of terrorism. Every time I went to an attack (…) what the victims always generously told me was: ‘Let’s see if this is the last one.’ Well, there was one last (…) and there has not been one more act of violence, no split of any ETA member”.

Asked again about Bildu’s parliamentary support for the Government, the former Prime Minister has appealed for reconciliation. “The Democrats were absolutely right and we have no objection to them participating in the democratic game; It does not cause any problem for me because Spain is doing better with those who have questioned it or can question it, without violence, participate ”, he specified.

Zapatero has acknowledged that the result of the elections on May 28 was negative for his party, since governments were lost, but Pedro Sánchez’s reaction to calling general elections the next day is “intelligent”. Sánchez’s predecessor in La Moncloa has shown his support for his party and especially for the current president, of whom he has said that he “governs with great honesty”, which he has justified in three aspects that he has outstanding. “Here [en los años de Sánchez en el poder] there has been neither Kitchen, nor Gürtel, nor papers (…) this is what should happen in a democratic government”, highlighted Zapatero, who assured that his fellow rank and file has “great confidence in the international arena and this is very important for Spain” because, among other things, has managed to promote “with others, European funds”. “[Sánchez] He has great determination, which also gives great confidence”, he praised. “There are very few countries in the world with the economy, tranquility and security that Spain has at this time,” Zapatero assured at the Cope microphones.

Also on terrorism, Zapatero has called for “unity” in recognition that ETA no longer exists and was defeated. And he has launched a direct criticism of Isabel Díaz Ayuso. “For a president of the Community of Madrid to say that ETA is alive – no matter how many votes it has had, I don’t care, because there is one thing that is historical truth, objectivity – it makes me sad because we forget it right away the bad times, how terrible the ETA terrorism was”.