There are only two genders in the world – female and male. This opinion was shared on July 24 by former US leader Donald Trump, speaking to students in Florida. The former president adheres to the ideology that there are men and there are women – there is no intermediate option.

“The difference between our political movement and the forces we are fighting could not be more obvious. <...> They [демократы] believe in leftist gender ideology and poisonous critical race theory. We believe in the existence of two genders: there are men and there are women,” said the former head of the White House.

Trump also confidently declared that the Republicans “will take the country back very soon,” after which his speech was greeted with a standing ovation. The politician noted that in the two years that have passed since the end of his presidential term, the United States has turned from the “most powerful and respected” power into “perhaps the weakest” country in terms of “recognition and respect” in the world.

In February, queer activist and “nuclear nerd” Sam Brinton was appointed for the first time as U.S. President Joe Biden’s Assistant for Nuclear Waste Disposal. According to him, he is the first “gender-fluid person” in the federal administration. At the same time, as Brinton clarified, he was appointed to the position because he is suitable for the level of education and experience in the activities of nuclear waste disposal.

On October 27, 2021, it was reported that the US State Department issued the first passport with a third gender stamp. Department spokesman Ned Price said the department is actively working with U.S. government agencies to ensure that gender-neutral passport holders move around the country comfortably.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commenting on the appearance of the “X” mark instead of gender in the American passport, indicated that these are monstrous metamorphoses that are imposed under the guise of freedom of choice.

In the summer of 2021, it became known about the plans of the American administration to introduce a third gender. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the move is intended to guarantee equal rights for the LGBT community.