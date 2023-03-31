Former President Donald Trump was charged Thursday with paying hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels. That reports The New York Times. It is the first time in history that a former or sitting US president has been prosecuted.

A jury in Manhattan, New York, has decided to prosecute. It is not yet clear what the specific charges are, but that will be announced in the coming days, he said The New York Times.

Trump allegedly had sex with Stephanie Clifford, Daniels’ real name, in 2006. Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is said to have paid her $ 130,000 hush money in 2016 during the Trump campaign. The former president himself denies all allegations.

The criminal investigation is led by New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen was previously convicted of the issue. He now serves as the key witness against Trump.